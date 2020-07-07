Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 11.10% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $752,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

