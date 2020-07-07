Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,373 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,209 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.17 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.