Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 627.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,778,000 after buying an additional 219,471 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at $174,981,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,334 shares of company stock worth $49,908,270. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

