Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

GBT opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

