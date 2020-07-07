Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

