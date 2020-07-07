Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Gabelli started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West purchased 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

