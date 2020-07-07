Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE WWW opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

