Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,653 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Meet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

MEET stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

