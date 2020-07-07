Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 14,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $706,646.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,107.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 464,539 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 853,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,296,000 after buying an additional 88,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

