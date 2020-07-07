Farmers Trust Co. Sells 36,089 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,089 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 58,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

