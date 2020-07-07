The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of ASGN worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $655,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $2,403,163. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. ASGN’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.