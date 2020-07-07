iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.