Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 76,716 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,716 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

