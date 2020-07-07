RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.65.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $216,657.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,572,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,725,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 343,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $4,206,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,657,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,156. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RealReal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

