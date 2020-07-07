Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $133.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $105.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 460.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

