State Street Corp Sells 108,397 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 108,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.74% of Ross Stores worth $1,466,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.