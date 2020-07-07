Schaeffler’s (SHA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.02) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.51 ($8.44).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.73 ($7.56) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.57.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

