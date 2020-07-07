Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

