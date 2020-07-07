State Street Corp Sells 1,375,105 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,902,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of Emerson Electric worth $1,329,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

NYSE EMR opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.