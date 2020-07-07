Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 824.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

