State Street Corp Lowers Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,812,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.45% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $1,259,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.