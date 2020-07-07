Barclays Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €95.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €113.75 ($127.81).

ETR ZO1 opened at €153.00 ($171.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a twelve month high of €154.60 ($173.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $976.51 million and a PE ratio of -122.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €142.74 and its 200 day moving average is €107.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

