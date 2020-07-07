Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 470.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 430,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 158,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

