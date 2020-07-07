Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $446,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

