Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1,151.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

