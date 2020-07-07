State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 158,300 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 158,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

