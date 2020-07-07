American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 143.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.