Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

