State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 40,441 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

