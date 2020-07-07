State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $188,262,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

TIF stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

