State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 126,318 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 803,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

