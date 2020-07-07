State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,211 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 995,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,246,000 after acquiring an additional 110,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

