State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,713 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

