State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 88,527 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

PEAK stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.