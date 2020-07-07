State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.