Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $503,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.