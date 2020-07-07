Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PII opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

