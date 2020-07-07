State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 26,687 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

