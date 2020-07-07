State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,921,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.07% of Metlife worth $1,128,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 1,722,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan
Globe Life Inc. Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan
Globe Life Inc. Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 158,300 Shares of TJX Companies Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 158,300 Shares of TJX Companies Inc
American Water Works Company Inc Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
American Water Works Company Inc Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Sun Communities Inc Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Sun Communities Inc Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report