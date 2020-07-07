State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,921,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.07% of Metlife worth $1,128,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 1,722,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

