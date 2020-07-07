State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

