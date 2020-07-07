State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Entergy by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 610,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 320,734 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Entergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

