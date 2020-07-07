Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 518,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

