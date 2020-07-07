State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 372 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.