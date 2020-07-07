State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

