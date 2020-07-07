The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $74.16.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

