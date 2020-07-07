Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,043 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of TRI Pointe Group worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

