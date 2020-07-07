Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after acquiring an additional 361,785 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

