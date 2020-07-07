Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $454,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 757,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,357.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,228 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

