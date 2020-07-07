8,339 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in AGCO by 224.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AGCO by 171.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AGCO by 806.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

