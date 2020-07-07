Short Interest in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rises By 127.3%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CBFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,735. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 34,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.80. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

